NMCCL supports training exercise with Second Medical Battalion

230927-N-FB730-1042 CAMP LEJEUNE (Sept. 27, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Wright performs surgery on a cadaver during a Second Medical Battalion simulation exercise on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. JOTS+ course consisted of two surgical teams training in order to meet operational readiness requirements for deployment. (Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd class Justin Woods)

