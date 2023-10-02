Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCCL supports training exercise with Second Medical Battalion [Image 7 of 8]

    NMCCL supports training exercise with Second Medical Battalion

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    230927-N-FB730-1042 CAMP LEJEUNE (Sept. 27, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Wright performs surgery on a cadaver during a Second Medical Battalion simulation exercise on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. JOTS+ course consisted of two surgical teams training in order to meet operational readiness requirements for deployment. (Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd class Justin Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 12:47
    Photo ID: 8057201
    VIRIN: 230927-N-FB730-1042
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCCL supports training exercise with Second Medical Battalion [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCCL supports training exercise with Second Medical Battalion
    NMCCL supports training exercise with Second Medical Battalion
    NMCCL supports training exercise with Second Medical Battalion
    NMCCL supports training exercise with Second Medical Battalion
    NMCCL supports training exercise with Second Medical Battalion
    NMCCL supports training exercise with Second Medical Battalion
    NMCCL supports training exercise with Second Medical Battalion
    NMCCL supports training exercise with Second Medical Battalion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Surgeons
    Training
    Cadaver
    2nd Medical Battalion
    NMCCL
    JOTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT