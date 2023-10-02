230927-N-FB730-1008 CAMP LEJEUNE (Sept. 27, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Wright performs surgery on a cadaver during a Joint Operations Trauma Surgery Skills (JOTS+) training course on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. JOTS+ course consisted of two surgical teams training in order to meet operational readiness requirements for deployment. (Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd class Justin Woods)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 12:47
|Photo ID:
|8057189
|VIRIN:
|230927-N-FB730-1008
|Resolution:
|6880x4584
|Size:
|9.68 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCCL supports training exercise with Second Medical Battalion [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
