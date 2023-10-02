230926-N-FB730-1079 CAMP LEJEUNE (Sept. 26, 2023) Lieutenant Dorsey Ek, left, from San Diego, assists Lieutenant Daniel Baldor, right, from Worcester, Massachusetts, suture a cut suit during a Second Medical Battalion simulation exercise on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The exercise consisted of a platoon of 45 people utilizing a surgical cut suit to simulate in-theater surgery needs. (Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd class Justin Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 12:47 Photo ID: 8057177 VIRIN: 230926-N-FB730-1079 Resolution: 6880x4584 Size: 8.8 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCCL supports training exercise with Second Medical Battalion [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.