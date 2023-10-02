230926-N-FB730-1017 CAMP LEJEUNE (Sept. 26, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 1st class Ebohni Smith, from Fontana, California, applies makeup to cut suit before a Second Medical Battalion simulation exercise. The exercise consisted of a platoon of 45 people utilizing a surgical cut suit to simulate in-theater surgery needs. (Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd class Justin Woods)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 12:47
|Photo ID:
|8057094
|VIRIN:
|230926-N-FB730-1017
|Resolution:
|6880x4584
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCCL supports training exercise with Second Medical Battalion [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
