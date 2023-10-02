230927-N-ML799-1017 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 27, 2023) – Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Lian Escobar San Gil, from Fontanar, Cuba, prepares to repair a section of lagging aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 11:51 Photo ID: 8057088 VIRIN: 230927-N-ML799-1017 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 0 B Location: SAN DIEGO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230927-N-ML799-1017 [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.