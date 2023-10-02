230927-N-IL330-2077 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 27, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Juan Castro, from Houston, stows a fire hose on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 27. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

