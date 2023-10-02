Students from schools out of Colorado and Wyoming gathered at the 153rd Airlift Wing in Cheyenne, Wyo., on Sept. 28, 2023, for Discovery Day. The event is STEM-themed and aimed towards students who might want to pursue a STEM-themed career, with the military also being a viable option. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 11:08
|Photo ID:
|8056949
|VIRIN:
|230928-Z-GK683-1319
|Resolution:
|7090x4727
|Size:
|18.2 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Wyoming Air National Guard Discover Day [Image 37 of 37], by SGT Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT