DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors and Airmen assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and tenant commands pose for a welcome aboard group photo Oct. 05, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

