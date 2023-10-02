KC-10 returns from final combat sortie

A U.S. Airman from the 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron directs a taxiing KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Air Refueling Squadron after the aircraft returned from the airframe's final combat sortie on Prince Sultan Air Base, Oct. 3, 2023. The flight served as a capstone for the KC-10 after over 30 years of service within the U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) Area of Responsibility. By September 2024, the U.S. Air Force's fleet of KC-10s will be decommissioned and gradually replaced by the KC-46 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

