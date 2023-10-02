Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 returns from final combat sortie [Image 9 of 10]

    KC-10 returns from final combat sortie

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Airman from the 378th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron directs a taxiing KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Air Refueling Squadron after the aircraft returned from the airframe's final combat sortie on Prince Sultan Air Base, Oct. 3, 2023. The flight served as a capstone for the KC-10 after over 30 years of service within the U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) Area of Responsibility. By September 2024, the U.S. Air Force's fleet of KC-10s will be decommissioned and gradually replaced by the KC-46 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Aerial Refueling
    KC-10 Extender
    KC-10
    Air Refueling
    Big Sexy

