    KC-10 returns from final combat sortie [Image 5 of 10]

    KC-10 returns from final combat sortie

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Air Refueling Squadron lands after conducting the airframe's final combat sortie before inactivation at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oct. 3, 2023. The flight served as a capstone for the KC-10 after over 30 years of service within the U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) Area of Responsibility. By September 2024, the U.S. Air Force's fleet of KC-10s will be decommissioned and gradually replaced by the KC-46 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 08:50
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Aerial Refueling
    KC-10 Extender
    KC-10
    Air Refueling
    Big Sexy

