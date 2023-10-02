KC-10 returns from final combat sortie

A KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Air Refueling Squadron lands after conducting the airframe's final combat sortie before inactivation at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oct. 3, 2023. The flight served as a capstone for the KC-10 after over 30 years of service within the U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) Area of Responsibility. By September 2024, the U.S. Air Force's fleet of KC-10s will be decommissioned and gradually replaced by the KC-46 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

