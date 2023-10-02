Russel Buchanan Sr., a retired Machinist's Mate and Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Submarine Hull Mechanical, and Electrical (HM&E) systems waterfront coordinator, and his son Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate, Submarine (Auxiliary) Russel Buchanan Jr., have the unique opportunity to work side-by-side while troubleshooting and fixing critical submarine systems.
For Buchanan Jr., following his father's footsteps into the navy as a machinist mate has allowed them to deepen their bond while serving their country.
"I get to teach my son some things that I learned over the years, and he teaches me new techniques he picked up," said Buchanan Sr., a retired Machinist's Mate, and MARMC’s Submarine HM&E Waterfront Coordinator.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 07:34
|Photo ID:
|8056668
|VIRIN:
|230921-N-VJ310-1001
|Resolution:
|4043x4480
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Father and Son Working Together, by Harrison Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT