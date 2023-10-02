Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Father and Son Working Together

    Father and Son Working Together

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Harrison Cox 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    Russel Buchanan Sr., a retired Machinist's Mate and Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Submarine Hull Mechanical, and Electrical (HM&E) systems waterfront coordinator, and his son Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate, Submarine (Auxiliary) Russel Buchanan Jr., have the unique opportunity to work side-by-side while troubleshooting and fixing critical submarine systems.

    For Buchanan Jr., following his father's footsteps into the navy as a machinist mate has allowed them to deepen their bond while serving their country.

    "I get to teach my son some things that I learned over the years, and he teaches me new techniques he picked up," said Buchanan Sr., a retired Machinist's Mate, and MARMC’s Submarine HM&E Waterfront Coordinator.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 07:34
    Photo ID: 8056668
    VIRIN: 230921-N-VJ310-1001
    Resolution: 4043x4480
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Father and Son Working Together, by Harrison Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT