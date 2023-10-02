Father and Son Working Together

Russel Buchanan Sr., a retired Machinist's Mate and Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Submarine Hull Mechanical, and Electrical (HM&E) systems waterfront coordinator, and his son Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate, Submarine (Auxiliary) Russel Buchanan Jr., have the unique opportunity to work side-by-side while troubleshooting and fixing critical submarine systems.



For Buchanan Jr., following his father's footsteps into the navy as a machinist mate has allowed them to deepen their bond while serving their country.



"I get to teach my son some things that I learned over the years, and he teaches me new techniques he picked up," said Buchanan Sr., a retired Machinist's Mate, and MARMC’s Submarine HM&E Waterfront Coordinator.

