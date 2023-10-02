Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sama Sama 2023 Legal Subject-Matter Expert Exchange [Image 5 of 5]

    Sama Sama 2023 Legal Subject-Matter Expert Exchange

    PHILIPPINES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    MANILA, Philippines (Oct. 04, 2023) – U.S. Navy Lt. Briana McDaniel (left), staff judge advocate, Region Legal Service Office Western Pacific, gives remarks during a legal subject-matter expert exchange as part of Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama 2023, Oct. 4. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from the Philippines, United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    U.S. SEVENTH FLEET
    USS DEWEY
    PARTNERSHIP
    DESRON 15
    DESRON 7
    SAMA SAMA 2023

