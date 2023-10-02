Sama Sama 2023 Legal Subject-Matter Expert Exchange

MANILA, Philippines (Oct. 04, 2023) – Lt. Cmdr. Elizabeth Steele, Royal Canadian Navy judge advocate for the Pacific Region, gives remarks during a legal subject-matter expert exchange as part of Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama 2023, Oct. 4. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from the Philippines, United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

