USAF and RSAF conduct CBRNE exercise

Senior Airman Steven Fazakerley (right), 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, collects a soil sample during a partner nation CBRNE exercise with a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 20, 2023. Together, the partner nations scanned for simulated contaminants and collected soil samples. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

Date Taken: 09.20.2023
Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA