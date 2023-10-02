USAF and RSAF conduct CBRNE exercise

Airman 1st Class Angel Chavez (left), 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, speaks with his counterpart from the Royal Saudi Air Force during a partner nation CBRNE exercise on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 20, 2023. Together, U.S. and Royal Saudi Air Forces scanned for simulated contaminants and collected soil samples. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

