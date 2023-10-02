Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF and RSAF conduct CBRNE exercise [Image 6 of 13]

    USAF and RSAF conduct CBRNE exercise

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airman 1st Class Ethan Barbee (left) and Airman 1st Class Jonathan Kim (right) , 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency managers, test for simulated contaminants during a partner nation CBRNE exercise on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 20, 2023. Together, U.S. and Royal Saudi Air Forces scanned for simulated contaminants and collected soil samples. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 06:00
    Photo ID: 8056618
    VIRIN: 230920-F-WT152-1006
    Resolution: 5755x3842
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF and RSAF conduct CBRNE exercise [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emergency management
    CBRNE
    CBRN
    Royal Saudi Air Force
    partner nation
    KSA

