USAF and RSAF conduct CBRNE exercise

Airman 1st Class Ethan Barbee (left) and Airman 1st Class Jonathan Kim (right) , 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron emergency managers, test for simulated contaminants during a partner nation CBRNE exercise on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 20, 2023. Together, U.S. and Royal Saudi Air Forces scanned for simulated contaminants and collected soil samples. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

