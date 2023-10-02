Airman 1st Class Ethan Barbee, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, directs a team of U.S. and Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) emergency managers during a partner nation CBRNE exercise on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 20, 2023. Together, the coalition nations scanned for simulated contaminants and collected soil samples. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 06:02 Photo ID: 8056614 VIRIN: 230920-F-WT152-1002 Resolution: 3983x2659 Size: 1.8 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF and RSAF conduct CBRNE exercise [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.