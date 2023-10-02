231002-N-YD864-2032 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 2, 2023) Hull Technician 2nd Class Jacob Thibeault, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), stands watch in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 2. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 04:12 Photo ID: 8056552 VIRIN: 231002-N-YD864-2032 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.36 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS McFaul Watch Standing [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.