231002-N-YD864-2013 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 2, 2023) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Joey Miranda, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), stands watch in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 2. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 04:12
|Photo ID:
|8056549
|VIRIN:
|231002-N-YD864-2013
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS McFaul Watch Standing [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
