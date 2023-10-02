231002-N-YD864-1090 GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Dominic Hughes, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), poses for a photo during a U.S. Navy culinary challenge in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 2. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 04:12 Photo ID: 8056536 VIRIN: 231002-N-YD864-1090 Resolution: 3834x4188 Size: 1.34 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS McFaul Navy Culinary Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.