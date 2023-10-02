Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS McFaul Navy Culinary Challenge [Image 3 of 4]

    USS McFaul Navy Culinary Challenge

    GULF OF OMAN

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231002-N-YD864-1086GULF OF OMAN (Oct. 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Dominic Hughes, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), prepares a meal during a U.S. Navy culinary challenge in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 2. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McFaul Navy Culinary Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Gulf of Oman
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Culinary Specialist
    NAVCENT
    USS McFaul
    CSG 12

