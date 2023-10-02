Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities

A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 353rd Special Operations Wing cares for a patient involved in a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives mass casualty scenario at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2023. The operators were tested on the full spectrum of medical response capabilities using Tactical Combat Casualty Care. TCCC training increases Special Operations Forces’ rapid response capabilities in real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

