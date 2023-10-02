A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 353rd Special Operations Wing dons full Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives mass casualty scenario at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2023. The functional exercise was conducted to bolster operational capability through a CBRNE mission to test the medical response and quick decision-making capabilities of the operators during a realistic simulated emergency with multiple casualties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 03:26
|Photo ID:
|8056486
|VIRIN:
|230817-F-PW483-1054
|Resolution:
|3060x2036
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT