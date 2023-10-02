Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities

A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 353rd Special Operations Wing stands inside an abandoned factory during a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives mass casualty scenario at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2023. The operators were evaluated on their rapid action, decision making, and technical performance of medical interventions during the CBRNE scenario-based training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 03:26
|Photo ID:
|8056485
|VIRIN:
|230817-F-PW483-1051
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
