Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 353rd Special Operations Wing search for accident victims during a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives mass casualty scenario at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2023. The functional exercise was conducted to bolster operational capability through a CBRNE mission to test the medical response and quick decision-making capabilities of the operators during a realistic simulated emergency with multiple casualties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 10.04.2023 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP