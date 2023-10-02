Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities [Image 5 of 12]

    Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 353rd Special Operations Wing treats the injuries of a patient involved in a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives mass casualty scenario at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2023. The operators were tested on the full spectrum of medical response capabilities using Tactical Combat Casualty Care. TCCC training increases Special Operations Forces’ rapid response capabilities in real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 03:26
    Photo ID: 8056480
    VIRIN: 230817-F-PW483-1005
    Resolution: 4390x3136
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities
    Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities
    Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities
    Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities
    Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities
    Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities
    Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities
    Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities
    Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities
    Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities
    Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities
    Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mass casualty exercise
    CBRN
    TCCC
    AFSOC
    353rd SOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT