Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 353rd Special Operations Wing approach an accident victim during a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives mass casualty drill at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2023. The operators were evaluated on their rapid action, decision making, and technical performance of medical interventions during the CBRNE scenario-based training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

