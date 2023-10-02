Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities

An accident victim awaits aid during a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives mass casualty scenario at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2023. Airmen from the 353rd Special Operations Wing were tested on the full spectrum of medical response capabilities using Tactical Combat Casualty Care. TCCC training enhances the skills necessary to efficiently assess and manage a casualty from the point of injury to a higher level of care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

