    Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities [Image 1 of 12]

    Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 353rd Special Operations Wing stands inside an abandoned factory during a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives mass casualty scenario at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2023. The functional exercise was conducted to bolster operational capability through a CBRNE mission to test the medical response and quick decision-making capabilities of the operators during a realistic simulated emergency with multiple casualties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 03:27
    Photo ID: 8056476
    VIRIN: 230817-F-PW483-1052
    Resolution: 5657x3764
    Size: 11.38 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty drill sharpens SOF medical response capabilities [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mass casualty exercise
    CBRN
    TCCC
    AFSOC
    353rd SOW

