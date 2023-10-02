Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Old Breed Brass Band Performs at Salesforce Park Ampitheatre [Image 2 of 9]

    Old Breed Brass Band Performs at Salesforce Park Ampitheatre

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sang Kim 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Bill Chen, a San Francisco local, poses for a photo in front of the Old Breed Brass Band, 1st Marine Division Band, while they perform at the Salesforce Park Amphitheatre as a part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2023, Oct. 3, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim / Released)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 20:41
    Photo ID: 8056226
    VIRIN: 231004-N-HV010-1012
    Resolution: 7814x5212
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Old Breed Brass Band Performs at Salesforce Park Ampitheatre [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Francisco Fleet Week
    #SFFW2023
    #SFFleetWeek2023

