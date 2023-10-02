Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Travis Air Force Base

The Honorable Kristyn Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force, is briefed on the Armed Services Whole Blood Processing Laboratory process by U.S. Army Sgt. Tyler Johnson, Armed Services Whole Blood Processing Laboratory non-commissioned officer in charge of education and training, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 27, 2023. Jones's first visit to Travis AFB helped her understand the active role the 60th Air Mobility Wing plays within Air Mobility Command and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

