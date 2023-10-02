Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Travis Air Force Base [Image 3 of 7]

    Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Travis Air Force Base

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The Honorable Kristyn Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force, tests out the computer interface on the KC-46A Pegasus at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 27, 2023. Jones's first visit to Travis AFB helped her understand the active role the 60th Air Mobility Wing plays within Air Mobility Command and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds).

