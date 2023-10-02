The Honorable Kristyn Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force, tests out the computer interface on the KC-46A Pegasus at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 27, 2023. Jones's first visit to Travis AFB helped her understand the active role the 60th Air Mobility Wing plays within Air Mobility Command and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 19:19 Photo ID: 8056109 VIRIN: 230927-F-BS362-2011 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.77 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Travis Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.