Soldiers representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command provide security during a static live-fire event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. Each squad completes a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 19:01
|Photo ID:
|8056095
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-XI851-6198
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot [Image 18 of 18], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
