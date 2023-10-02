Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot [Image 18 of 18]

    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command provide security during a static live-fire event during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. Each squad completes a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminates with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 19:01
    Photo ID: 8056095
    VIRIN: 231003-A-XI851-6198
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot [Image 18 of 18], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    2023BSC

