Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot

A Soldier representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command fires an anti-tank rocket launcher during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. Each Soldier’s individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining an edge is physical readiness: achieving the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

