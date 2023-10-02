Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot [Image 14 of 18]

    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    A Soldier representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command calls in advanced artillery during a static shootevent of the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. The competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 19:01
    Photo ID: 8056089
    VIRIN: 231003-A-XI851-8313
    Resolution: 3356x5034
    Size: 653.71 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot [Image 18 of 18], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    2023BSC

