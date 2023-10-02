Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot

A Soldier representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command calls in advanced artillery during a static shootevent of the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. The competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

