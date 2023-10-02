Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot

A Soldier representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command writes down coordinates during the static shoot event of the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. The Army is a people-based institution and individual Soldier readiness is the foundation of Army Readiness. The Army works every day to build an agile and adaptive Army of the future, and the required tasks throughout this competition challenge the competitors to meet those standards. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

Date Taken: 10.03.2023
Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US