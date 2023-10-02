Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot [Image 13 of 18]

    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    A Soldier representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command writes down coordinates during the static shoot event of the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. The Army is a people-based institution and individual Soldier readiness is the foundation of Army Readiness. The Army works every day to build an agile and adaptive Army of the future, and the required tasks throughout this competition challenge the competitors to meet those standards. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 19:01
    Photo ID: 8056088
    VIRIN: 231003-A-XI851-2921
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot [Image 18 of 18], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    2023BSC

