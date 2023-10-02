Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot [Image 12 of 18]

    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    A Soldier representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command fires an automatic grenade launcher (Mk19) during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. Soldiers embody the Army Warrior Ethos during this competition. The Warrior Ethos states, "I will always place the mission first. I will never accept defeat. I will never quit. I will never leave a fallen comrade.” This Ethos is a set of principles by which every Soldier lives and embodies the squad mentality and spirit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 19:01
    Photo ID: 8056087
    VIRIN: 231003-A-XI851-4307
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot [Image 18 of 18], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot
    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    2023BSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT