Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot

A Soldier representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command fires a M2 .50 caliber machine gun during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. Soldiers embody the Army Warrior Ethos during this competition. The Warrior Ethos states, "I will always place the mission first. I will never accept defeat. I will never quit. I will never leave a fallen comrade.” This Ethos is a set of principles by which every Soldier lives and embodies the squad mentality and spirit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

