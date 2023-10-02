Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot [Image 10 of 18]

    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    A Soldier representing U.S. Army Medical Command uses binoculars to identify targets during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. Each Soldier’s individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining an edge is physical readiness: achieving the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 19:01
    Photo ID: 8056084
    VIRIN: 231003-A-XI851-5379
    Resolution: 5674x3783
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot [Image 18 of 18], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    2023BSC

