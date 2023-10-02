Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot

A Soldier representing U.S. Army Reserve fires an anti-tank rocket launcher during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

