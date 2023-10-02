Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot [Image 9 of 18]

    Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria 

    A Soldier representing U.S. Army Reserve fires an anti-tank rocket launcher during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 19:01
    Photo ID: 8056083
    VIRIN: 231003-A-XI851-5432
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    This work, Army Best Squad Competition- Day 8- Static Shoot [Image 18 of 18], by PFC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    2023BSC

