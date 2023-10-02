231002-N-EU502-2020 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2023) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), center, serves cupcakes to the crew during a breast cancer awareness month event in the vehicle stowage area, Oct. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 18:40 Photo ID: 8056081 VIRIN: 231002-N-EU502-2020 Resolution: 4911x3274 Size: 4.01 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Breast Cancer Awareness [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.