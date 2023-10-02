231002-N-EU502-2020 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 2, 2023) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), center, serves cupcakes to the crew during a breast cancer awareness month event in the vehicle stowage area, Oct. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8056081
|VIRIN:
|231002-N-EU502-2020
|Resolution:
|4911x3274
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Breast Cancer Awareness [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT