USS Tripoli Chief Pinning

230929-N-XP477-1195 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 29, 2023) – Chief petty officers assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pose for a group photo following the ship’s Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony, Sep. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 18:33
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
