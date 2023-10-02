Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Chief Pinning [Image 20 of 22]

    USS Tripoli Chief Pinning

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danian Douglas 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230929-N-XP477-1137 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 29, 2023) – Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) delivers remarks during the ship’s Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony, Sep. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C Douglas)

    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    amphibious assault-carrier

