    USS Tripoli Chief Pinning [Image 18 of 22]

    USS Tripoli Chief Pinning

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230929-N-ML799-1538 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 29, 2023) – Newly pinned chief petty officers assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) stand at attention during the ship’s Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony, Sep. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 18:32
    Photo ID: 8056042
    VIRIN: 230929-N-ML799-1538
    Resolution: 6381x4254
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Chief Pinning [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

