    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 8 Static Shoot [Image 16 of 16]

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 8 Static Shoot

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command take cover during a static shoot exercise during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. During the BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 18:33
    Photo ID: 8056041
    VIRIN: 231003-A-GV534-1297
    Resolution: 5803x3869
    Size: 12.75 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 8 Static Shoot [Image 16 of 16], by CPL Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

