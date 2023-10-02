U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 8 Static Shoot

Soldiers representing U.S. Army Special Operations Command take cover during a static shoot exercise during the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. During the BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on squad tasks, written exam and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)

Date Taken: 10.03.2023
Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US