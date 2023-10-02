USS Tripoli Chief Pinning

230929-N-XP477-1027 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 29, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kamala Reid-Allen, from West Palm Beach, Florida, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) sings the national anthem during the ship’s Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony, Sep. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian C Douglas)

