USS Tripoli Chief Pinning

230929-N-ML799-1633 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 29, 2023) – Chief Logistics Specialist Isaac Amoahboadi, from South Jordan, Utah, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) celebrates with his family following the ship’s Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony, Sep. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

