U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 8 Static Shoot

A competitor in the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition fires a rifle down range at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad: cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit, which includes physical, mental, social and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 18:33
|Photo ID:
|8056037
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-GV534-1293
|Resolution:
|5569x3713
|Size:
|7.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
