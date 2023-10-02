A competitor in the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition fires a rifle down range at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad: cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit, which includes physical, mental, social and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jonathon Downs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 18:33 Photo ID: 8056037 VIRIN: 231003-A-GV534-1293 Resolution: 5569x3713 Size: 7.11 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 8 Static Shoot [Image 16 of 16], by CPL Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.