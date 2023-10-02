230929-N-ML799-1398 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 29, 2023) – Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Joseph Crouch, from Evansville, Indiana, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) salutes as he is rung aboard during the ship’s Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony, Sep. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 18:32
|Photo ID:
|8056036
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-ML799-1398
|Resolution:
|2630x3945
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Chief Pinning [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
