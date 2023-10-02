USS Tripoli Chief Pinning

230929-N-ML799-1398 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 29, 2023) – Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Joseph Crouch, from Evansville, Indiana, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) salutes as he is rung aboard during the ship’s Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony, Sep. 29. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

