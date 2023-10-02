Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition [Image 4 of 5]

    William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 335th Fighter Generation Squadron, 4th Fighter Wing load a weapon onto an F-15E Strike Eagle during the William Tell 2023 competition in Savannah Georgia, September 13, 2023. WT focuses on developing and valuing elite teams that excel under pressure in various scenarios; developing leaders in areas of critical interest such as Multi Capable Airmen and Agile Combat Employment.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 16:29
    Photo ID: 8055852
    VIRIN: 230913-F-RS022-1229
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition
    William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition
    William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition
    William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition
    William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F15
    F22
    4th Fighter Wing
    F35
    William Tell
    WT23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT