Airmen assigned to the 335th Fighter Generation Squadron, 4th Fighter Wing load a weapon onto an F-15E Strike Eagle during the William Tell 2023 competition in Savannah Georgia, September 13, 2023. WT focuses on developing and valuing elite teams that excel under pressure in various scenarios; developing leaders in areas of critical interest such as Multi Capable Airmen and Agile Combat Employment.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 16:29
|Photo ID:
|8055852
|VIRIN:
|230913-F-RS022-1229
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
