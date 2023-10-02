William Tell F-15 Weapons Load Competition

Airmen assigned to the 335th Fighter Generation Squadron, 4th Fighter Wing load a weapon onto an F-15E Strike Eagle during the William Tell 2023 competition in Savannah Georgia, September 13, 2023. WT focuses on developing and valuing elite teams that excel under pressure in various scenarios; developing leaders in areas of critical interest such as Multi Capable Airmen and Agile Combat Employment.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

